Olamide don drop 'Science Student' music video

Image copyright Emmanuel Arewa/Afp/Getty Images Image example Nigerian musician Olamide

Nigerian musician Olamide don finally drop di music video for im popular song, 'Science Student' for weekend.

Di 7-minute video wey don cause serious wahala for Nigeria dey for number three for You Tube Nigeria.

After just 18 hours wey e land, more than 146,000 people don watch am.

Dis video wey get plenty energy from start to finish with dozens and dozens of people wey dey dance ''shaku-shaku'' na di idea of professional dancer, Kaffy.

Di video follow Olamide for one big dumping ground, after im friends don free am, e come dey try escape but na from frying pan to fire after e jam one woman wey get fire for eyes.

Olamide don talk say 'Science Student' get message wey dey teach pickins make dem ''Say No To Drugs''.

But di National Broadcasting Commission don ban di song from radio because dem say e fit teach pickins bad things.