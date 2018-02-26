Image example Keke Napep na one of di cheapest and popular means of transportation for Nigeria.

Keke Napep drivers for Jos, north central Nigeria don go on strike to push government to change di policy wey dey force dem to pay N5,800 for seminar to take qualify dem as license drivers.

Local reports bin yan say di drivers dey para because di money too much for dem to pay and dem no agree dat kain policy.

Di Plateau State Chairman of Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Alh. Abdullahi Shehu Sarki talk say di state government through di Ministry of Transport and one private organisation dey join hand to make di drivers pay money for just two-days seminar.

Keke Napep na one of di cheapest and popular means of transportation for di state, and other places for Nigeria.

As di drivers begin dia strike today, people wey dey live for Jos don dey see helele as many of dem no fit go different places and koro wey dem dey go before.

Paulina Ikwuje say e get some places wey bus no dey fit enter except keke and dis one wey dem dey on strike, e make waka-about difficult.

She say e better make government solve di matter quick- quick so dat di Keke drivers go continue dia work.