Botswana say make Joseph Kabila step down

Image copyright CARL DE SOUZA/AFP Image example Na two times now President Kabila don dodge any deal wey go comot am from office

Botswana don tell President Joseph Kabila of Democratic Republic of Congo make in step down.

Botswana foreign ministry say condition for DR Congo dey bad no be small as im "leader don too delay to hold election" and dis one make am no get "control of security for im kontri."

Sorry, this Twitter post is currently unavailable.

Government soldiers dey always clash with opposition supporters as Kabila no gree leave office.

Na since 2016 dem don dey expect am to step down as im don dey office since 2001 after im papa assassination.

Another deal dey ground with December as deadline for am to handover, but opposition supporters dey suspect say im no go comot.