Femi Kuti: Foto dem of live performance of new album 'One People One World'

  • 26 February 2018

Photos of Femi Kuti live performance of im 10th music album 'One People One World'.

  • Femi Kuti dey perform 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    Dis na Femi Kuti first performance of im new album wey comot on 25 February 2018.

  • Femi Kuti dey perform 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    'One People One World' na Femi Kuti 10th album.

  • Femi Kuti dey perform 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    For di live performance, Femi play one saxophone note for like 7 minutes.

  • Femi Kuti Dancers for 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    Femi say im music na Afrobeat like im papa Fela Kuti own.

  • Femi Kuti dey perform 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    Femi promise say im go perform all di songs from di new album.

  • Femi Kuti dey perform 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    With N500 ($1.4) person fit watch Femi perform for New Afrika Shrine every Sunday.

  • Femi Kuti Dancers for 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    Like im papa Fela Kuti, Femi dey always use female dancers for stage.

  • Femi Kuti dey perform 'One People One World' for New Afrika Shrine. 25 February 2018 BBC

    Di dancers dey always dress in African costume and wear native jewelleries.

Another thing we de for inside dis tori