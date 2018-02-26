Femi Kuti: Foto dem of live performance of new album 'One People One World'
Photos of Femi Kuti live performance of im 10th music album 'One People One World'.
Dis na Femi Kuti first performance of im new album wey comot on 25 February 2018.
'One People One World' na Femi Kuti 10th album.
For di live performance, Femi play one saxophone note for like 7 minutes.
Femi say im music na Afrobeat like im papa Fela Kuti own.
Femi promise say im go perform all di songs from di new album.
With N500 ($1.4) person fit watch Femi perform for New Afrika Shrine every Sunday.
Like im papa Fela Kuti, Femi dey always use female dancers for stage.
Di dancers dey always dress in African costume and wear native jewelleries.