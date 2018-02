Lagos residents say government don abandon dem as rain don bring flood

Dem no support media player for your device Rain don come and flood don follow am for Lagos

Di small rain wey fall don dey cause flood palava for some areas for Lekki, Lagos State.

For Igbo-Efon side for Lekki-Epe expressway, people don begin pump water comot for dia compound as water full dia house, dem no see place put leg.

Image example Many house get to hire pumping machine to comot water from dia house so dem fit see road

Water don cover di gutter dem wey dey along di Lekki expressway sotay people get to build monkey bridge to take pass. Dis na because grass don cover di gutter so di water dey like bucket, e no dey flow.

Image example Di gutter for Lekki-epe expressway no dey flow as e don block

Water hyacinth don cover di Osapa London canal and e dey cause plenty palava as di water no dey move so e dey go flood houses wey dey near am.

Di chairman for Osapa London residents association, Ike Onyenokwe tell BBC News Pidgin say di main palava na di grass and sand wey don block canal and di fact say government neva complete di canal wey dem dey build. So any time small rain fall, na so dem dey suffer flood for dia house as dem no see road sef take drive as water cover every where.

Image example Dem dey beg say wen dem comot di dirty and grass, make rain no wash am back into di canal again as government clear last for 2017

Onyenokwe say di flood don spoil many people motor as e don soak water, engine knock and some people get to rebuild dia house so dem go raise am pass di flood level. Im add say, "di kain damage we don suffer, our cars, our house... why government abandon us? We don write to dem many times, yet nothing. Every year we dey suffer for flood".

Image example Many people property don spoil sake of flood palava

Di people wey dey live dia say di thing na for government to complete di canal wey dem dey build and comot all di grass and sand wey dey block am so dat di water go flow and dem no go suffer flood dis year.