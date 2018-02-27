Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example Kaduna State dey also suffer from herdsmen attacks. One policeman dey for di village of Bakin Kogi, for 24 February 2017

At least seven people don die for fight-fight wey break out for Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State on Monday.

About 15 people get wound for di fight and dem also burn down some houses.

Talk-talk person for di Kaduna State Police Command Muktar Aliyu wey confam wetin happen to BBC News Pidgin, say police don arrest 10 people as dem go di area.

"We no know wetin cause di fight, but we don stop am," im talk.

"We don also take measures to make sure say e no spread go oda parts of di state".

Person wey sabi wetin happen tell BBC News Pidgin say di kasala start afta one Gwari Christian girl convert become Muslim because of her boyfriend.

Dis person wey no want make we mention im name, say some Christians provoke for di area, because dem talk say Muslim girls no dey convert to Christianity.

But di police talk-talk person say dem still dey investigate wetin start di fight. Im say: "I no fit confam say na person wey convert from Christianity or Islam or whatever religion start di fight. People get right to convert to any religion dem want, and dat no suppose start fight".

Kasuwan Magani dey 36 kilometres from Kaduna city centre and e lead to di southern part of di state, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states.