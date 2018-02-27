INEC wan wear one trouser with N/Assembly because of 2019 elections

Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC say na 16 February 2019 di presidential elections go hold for Nigeria

Di Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) wey be di join bodi on top election mata for Nigeria dey stand dia ground say di first election wey go hold for 2019 general elections na di presidential election.

Oga kpatakpata for INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu say di join bodi wan make di presidential election hold di same day with National Assembly election, den di governorship and legislative elections go follow.

National Assembly for Nigeria no wan gree dis kain arrangement as dem say na National Assembly elections dey always hold first before di presidential election go happen last.

Dem even carry di mata reach oga presido Muhammadu Buhari but INEC still dey carry go with dia own plan.

Di INEC chairman say if something happen tomorrow, dem go look am wella den know how dem go take waka, but say for now, nothing don change for inside law of how election suppose take happen.