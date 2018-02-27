CBN: Banks get two weeks to dey settle any customer kwanta

Image copyright iStock Image example Di Central Bank of Nigeria na di number one bank for Nigeria

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) don draw ear of banks and other financial houses to make dem no dey use pass two weeks to settle any kwanta customer bring come dia domot.

CBN say dis new order go help customers get sharp sharp solutions to some bank wahala like excess charge, withdrawal wey dem no use dia hand do and other things.

Di oga of Complaints Management Division for CBN, Tajudeen Ahmed say dem dey try see say banks stop to dey charge customers anyhow.

Ahmed say CBN don post circular wey get di amount banks fit charge and im warn make dem no charge wetin no dey di circular.

CBN tell bank customers make dem no fear to report any mata wey don pass two weeks for any bank hand.