Cameroon Teachers' Strike: Police di surround education ministry

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Strike na big issue wey dey affect education for different African countries

Teachers dem bi plan strike today 27 February for Yaoundé for force government for pay dia salary arrears and allowances.

Deh bi gather for Delegation for Secondary Education start march towards Prime Minister e office when police disrupt de march and tori na say deh arrest teachers dia leader, William Bouayelihii.

But de number for pipo weh de arrest nova dey official, as some pipo say 10, and odas "several."

When BBC News Pidgin reach for front Basic Education ministry, na so police deh everywhere.

Black Maria sef - di police motor weh e di spray itching water - dey for front di Post and Telecommunication Ministry, den three Police pick-up motor dem stand opposite di Basic Education ministry.

Right for entrance for Basic Education ministry na im pick-up for Gendarme pack for dia, and opposite for road towards Tsinga, another Police pick-up tandan for front Prime Minister e office.

Na teachers dem for secondary and primary school di ask for dia allowance.

As e be so, teachers get different kain group dem; one no want strike and ready to dialogue with government, den de one weh e komot today na anoda wan weh dey bi hold dia meeting for Bafoussam.