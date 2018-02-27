Nigeria: Bayelsa protesters dem say 'no light, no pay’

Image copyright Alambo Datonye Image example People for Bayelsa state Nigeria dey vex say dem dey pay light bill but dem no dey see electricity

Area pipo don do protest waka go Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) for Yenagoa Bayelsa state, Nigeria, sake of say dem don tire ontop electricity wey no dey

Residents for di oil-rich state for southern Nigerian say dem dey vex because dem neva see better light since January, even as dem dey pay light bill.

Dem carry placard come dey sing say, "we no go pay o, NEPA no give us light, we no go pay!"

Alambo Datonye wey be tori person tell BBC News Pidgin say na di Coalition of Civil Society and Civil Liberties Organization na im arrange di protest because light no dey steady for Bayelsa.

Im add say: "even when light come sef, if dem no ration di light, e go dey for just 30 minutes to one hour, dem don take am again."

Di Business manager for PHED wey be Moses Achi come answer dem say wetin be di main challenge na say pipo dey go spoil electric power equipments and connections dem, and as odas no dey pay dia light bill, all dis one dey make wey power supply dey bad as e be, but dem go try improve am.

Mr Achi still say dem do soon start to use prepaid metre but dat one na small-small; dem no go do all one time.