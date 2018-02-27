Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example E don tey wey fight-fight don dey Kaduna state, Nigeria

At least 13 people don die, and 18 dey under arrest sake of fight-fight for Kasuwa Magani, Kaduna north east Nigeria - na di Commissioner of Police say so.

Austin Iwar, Kaduna Commissioner of Police, tell BBC News Pidgin say e never clear wetin cause di killing as different tori dey ground but e say na intolerance dey behind wetin happen and dem as Police for di state dey chook eye for di mata.

Ibrahim Kufena, di secretary-general Kaduna state branch of Jama'atu Nasril Islam say "I no go call wetin happen religious conflict because people dey entitle to choose dia religion."

Tori be say Christian youth for di community bin enter house to house, dey force girls wey convert to Islam to convert back to Christianity.

According to Nigeria constitution, anybody wey pass 18 years na adult and e fit join any religion wey im choose.

Image copyright Tesem Akende Image example Army and police with other security people go visit Kasuwa Magani after di fight.

Kaduna na old town wey Muslims and Christians don dey marry demsef for many years. But for some years now, religious intolerance dey cause katakata.

Kufena say dis palava na because politicians dey push di youths as election dey come next year.

So far dem don bury 13 pipo, and police say di number fit increase, as dem still dey search for people wey dey miss.

Dem arrest 18 pipo, wey dey under investigation.