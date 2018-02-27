Image copyright Getty Images

Di Central Bank of Nigeria don begin distribute small-small naira note to traders to helep N5, N10, N20 and N50 circulate for di economy.

Di Acting Director, Currency Operations Department, Pricillia Eleja, talk dis one for publicity campaign wey dem do for Wuse Market, Abuja on Tuesday.

She say na mainly market men and women dem dey target, and di capital Abuja na better place to start, before e go spread di whole kontri.

"Di money no be for free. Through di different market associations, traders go fit exchange big notes for small ones."

Na mint (new-new Naira notes) dem go distribute but Eleja say, no be for dem to go "keep for dia house, go spray for wedding, or sell."

Na say anybodi wey dem catch dey sell am, dem go carry am go court.