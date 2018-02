Image copyright Nigerian Army

Nigerian Army say dem don kill 10 herdsmen wey attack Gwamba community for Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Tuesday.

Army say even though soldiers dey di community, di herdsmen still attack and burn di village before dem run.

Di Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, say soldiers arrest six of di herdsmen, come kill 10 others wey do strong head.

Di soldiers dem na part of di Ayem Akpatuma, (Cat Race) operation, wey Nigerian Army dey do.