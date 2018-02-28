Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di number of pipo wey don die for fight-fight wey happen for Kasuwan Magani for Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday, don reach 11.

On Monday wey e bin start, na seven pipo police bin confam say die.

Talk-talk person of di Kaduna State police Command Muhktar Aliyu wey talk with BBC News Pidgin, say na 11 pipo na im dem don confam now wey don die.

"We still dey investigate, but na 11 pipo wey don die so far," im talk. Im also say di police don arrest 15 pipo wey dem suspect say get hand inside di whole thing.

E never still dey clear wetin start di fight, but one person wey dey di area tell BBC News Pidgin say na because of one Christian girl from di Gwari tribe, wey covert to Islam because of her Moslem boyfriend. E provoke some Christian youths for di area wey come start di gbege.

Police say dem no know wetin start di fight.