Buhari: Kwanta with National Assembly slow government down

Image copyright PHILIP OJISUA Image example Bukola Saraki no be di original person wey di APC bin want to be Senate President

President Muhammadu Buhari don admit say kwanta between di executive and National Assembly for Nigeria, slow im government down.

Di president bin dey talk for di National Executive Committee meeting of im party, di ruling All Progressives Congress wey happen for Abuja.

As im dey talk to di party NEC, im mention di areas dem don do well and di areas wey need improvement.

"Mr Chairman, members of di National Executive Committee, make I admit say dis government never meet di expectations of many pipo for our Party. But few of us bin know di kain hole we bin dey, wen we take office. So, we don spend di last two years to dig di country out of di mess we meet.

"Di way things bin start between di Executive and di National Assembly slow down di process of government. We dey work hard to settle our kwanta so dat di country go fit go front", im talk.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Di APC wey dem bin dey campaign to enter government, bin promise plenty change for Nigeria

Wen di APC bin enter government, no be Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara dem bin don write dia name down to become Senate President and Speaker of di House of Representatives. But things bin happen sha, wey come make di two men to enter, siddon for chair for 2015.

Buhari say di naira don stabilize, and say things don dey improve for di economy as foreign reserves don increase from US$20 billion go reach US$40 billion.

Im also beg all members of di party to give di Bola Tinubu reconciliation committee full cooperation to settle all quarrel wey members for di different states get.