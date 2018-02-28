Ghana: Union say make nobody sell drugs for commercial bus

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) say make nobody sell drugs inside commercial bus dem again for di country.

Ghana News Agency dey report say dem say any member wey break di law go face serious punishment.

George Ofori-Davis, wey be Deputy General Secretary/Administration, of GPRTU, na im sign di statement . Im remind di branches dem say to sell medicine inside commercial vehicles dey against section 118(1) of Public Health Act 2012- Act 851.

Dem fit carry person go court if dem break di law.

"Di Management of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) don dey notice say dem dey use some Union's vehicles dey take sell dia market," na wetin dem talk.

Di statement say dis kain thing don spoil di image of di Union for government and public eye, say dem dey promote illegal activities.

GPRTU, don draw ear for all dia branches make dem make sure say dia members follow di law.