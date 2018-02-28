Dapchi Girls: 11-years-old pickin dem follow inside who dey miss

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E don pas one week when di girls dem dey miss

11 years, 12 years and 13 years old dem join di girls wey dem kidnap from di Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Yobe State Nigeria.

Dis na according to di list wey Nigeria government release on Tuesday.

Dis one dey come after pipo wey dem suspect say na Boko Haram attack di school for Dapchi on 19 February 2018 and kidnap girls from di school go.

Inside di 110 girls wey dey miss, eight dey JSS1, 17 dey JSS2, 12 dey JSS3, 40 dey SS1, 19 dey SS2 and 14 dey SS3.

Di one wey young pass inside dem na 11 while di oldest one na 19 years old.

Di parents of di girls bin don release dia own list on Saturday but na 105 names dey dia own.

Federal government don also set up committee to chook eye inside di mata.

Na 12 people from di security bodi of Nigeria dem plus Yobe State government pipo too go do dis talk-talk.

Di committee go come together on Wednesday to find out how everything take waka, whether security dey Dapchi and di school before di kill-kill people dem attack.

Dem go also reason how to find di girls dem and also to prevent dis kain thing from happening again.

Na 15 March 2018 dem go submit dia report.

As dat one dey happen, di Chief of Air Staff don pack go Yobe to personally supervise di mission to rescue di girls, Nigeria airforce been don send more planes and things to help find dem.