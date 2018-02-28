Image copyright Getty Images Image example E reach 714 churches wey don dey affected

Rwanda don close pass 700 churches for di capital Kigali, because dem no meet up to safety and hygiene standards.

Dis one na according to tori people The New Times.

According to authorities dem, di church dem no get some necessary basic infrastructure; dem dirty no dey safe and no dey compliant.

Many of di churches dey operate from inside tent and no get parking space for dia members, wey go just park for road dey cause traffic.

Di operation wey start like one week ago also affect one mosque.

Justus Kangwagye wey be official tell di local tori people say some of di church dem no renew dia licence, so government no go allow dem operate.

"Church suppose dey happen for place wey dey organised, and wey meet standard."

"Say you get right to worship no mean say you go dey disturb oda pipo. Dem no go open till dem meet up," na wetin im talk.

Meanwhile, people wey dey live for Kigali get different opinion about wetin happen.

While some support am, some oda pipo say make government give di church dem some time to meet up.