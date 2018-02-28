Lake Chad fit disappear if we no sabi quick action - Minister

Image copyright XAUME OLLEROS

Nigeria dia minister for water resources don draw ear say quick-quick action need happen, to make sure say Lake Chad no disappear patapata.

Sulaiman Adamu say dem go need to carry water form anoda place to help di lake wey don reduce by more than 90% since di 1960's, because of different things, including climate change.

Nigeria dey among di five countries wey be say dia borders dey meet ontop di lake.

Na di United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) dey support di conference, and representatives from more than 30 countries show face; di talk-talk end today.

President Muhammadu Buhari na im dey lead oda regional leaders from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Central African Republic to talk how dem wan save Lake Chad make e no disappear. Tori be say dem wan divert water from di Congo river basin.

Na since three days di leaders don dey join head to see how dem fit make people for world to know di environmental and even social plus economic challenges wey dey happen as Lake Chad dey reduce dey go.

One thing be say desertification don affect di agriculture and fishing industries, and as work no dey, dis one dey contribute to di insecurity for di Lake Chad basin where di jihadist group Boko Haram dey very active.

BBC tori person Chris Ewokor say di Lake na di main fresh water for 40 million pipo mainly inside Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon. As chance for work no too dey again, experts say Boko Haram jihadists don dey target farmers and fishermen to join dem.