Image copyright AFP Image example Many thousands of African migrants dey try follow desert and sea to reach Europe, every year

Two migrant detention centres for Libya don shutdown and several odas go still close inside di country, according to officials wey dey there.

Plenty of dis closing wey dey come na because of di kain things wey dey happen for dis centres dem, and because dem dey residential areas, where pipo dey stay.

Tori be say na 18 official detention centres dem don close, troway di key for di past few months, and na 34 centres still remain all over di desert country.

BBC North Africa correspondent wey be Rana Jawad dey report say di small-small way wey dem dey close dis official migrant detention centres inside Libya na wetin many pipo see as better thing for di country, because most of dem na places where abuse, beating and torture dey happen.

Di International Organisation for Migration don confirm tori give BBC say dem shutdown di two centres on Tuesday 27 February.

Dis week, tori be say di head of Libya dia Department for Combatting Irregular Migration say other centres go also shutdown because dem no dey follow human rights standards.

But sabi pipo wey dey put eye for human rights mata tell BBC say dem go also like to see some policies and laws sef dey change too, including say make Libya end di way dem don say na crime to enter dia country illegally.