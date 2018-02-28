Image copyright Matthieu Aubry Image example Rats wey dey cause Lassa fever plenty for West Africa

Just inside di first two months of 2018, Nigeria don suffer di highest number of Lassa fever cases wey doctors don confam, sotay e don pass all di Lassa fever wey happen for 2017.

Na health authorities for di country talk dis one.

"As at today na 90 pipo don die, with 317 case dem wey doctors don confam and dis already times two of wetin we record for book last year - 85% of di confirmed case dem happen for Edo, Ondo States (wey dey southern Nigeria) and Ebonyi State wey dey Eastern Nigeria," na wetin Head of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Chikwe Ihekweazu tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Daniel Semeniworima on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr Ihekweazu say "we already dey work with pipo wey dey work for different hospitals, including di World Health Organization to solve di palava."

Im say although dis state dem get history to dey always get plenty case for dis fever mata, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control dey chook eye for di mata to know why Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi state dem don suffer dis Lassa fever sickness again since 1 January.

"Di good news be say Nigeria get wetin we need to handle di situation, with three centres wey dey for Lagos, Edo and Abuja and we dey work with World Health Organization," na wetin Dr Ihekweazu add put.

Tori be say di fever no get cure; e dey enter from one person to anoda person bodi water like sweat, piss or saliva of sick people. Human being fit also get di disease if dem eat food wey rat shit on top.

Di name Lassa fever come from one town inside northern Nigeria where di fever first comot for 1969. Di fever dey catch plenty people but e never ever reach dis kain level before.

To always get clean habits and clean environment na im be di best way to avoid Lassa fever, and anybodi wey feel say e get fever, make e rush go hospital go check im bodi, na wetin Nigeria Centre for Disease Control dey advice.