Last year 2017, Wizkid perform for di Royal Albert Hall for London.

Superstar Nigerian musician Wizkid dey among di artistes wey go perform for di popular music festival, Coachella for California, US.

Di Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival aka Coahella na one of di biggest music festivals for US and everywhere for world.

E reach 250,000 people wey show for last year own and di money wey di organisers make reach $114.6 million.

Wizkid announce di tori for im Twitter account:

We taking that African culture to coachella this year BTW and i'm bringing out everybody. 🤷🏾‍♂️🔥🔥🌹 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 27, 2018

And of course, bodi begin sweet di fans wey just dey hail am dey go:

Naija to the world 🚀🚀🚀

Keep making us proud! — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) February 27, 2018

Africa to the world, star man himself, after you na you. Let's go there — The Dreamer (@Officialzeede) February 27, 2018

Other international artistes wey go perform with Wizkid na Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem, Cardi B and Jidenna, wey be Nigerian sef.