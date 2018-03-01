Nigerians dey poor dey go - IMF

Image copyright Nduka Orjinmo/BBC Image example IMF no gree talk ontop dis mata as Reuters use see am, but say dem go release statement on Friday 2 March

Nigeria people dey poor more more, even though di country dey recover from recession. Na di International Monetary Fund (IMF) talk for one report wey tori pipo Reuters carry dia eye see on Wednesday.

IMF talk say government need to carry out some kain change dem and say dem expect government to make small progress in di main time, but say any progress wey dem make fit scatter if elections next year chop plenty political energy and money.

Since di country comot from recession for 2017, government officials don dey boast say dem don put di economy back on track.

But those wey no agree with dem say di recovery na from oil after di price rise for global market and crude production increase - wey happen because militants for di Niger Delta stop dia attacks on oil facilities and no be because of economic policy under President Muhammadu Buhari government.

IMF talk for di report say things dey improve but say some kain challenge dem still dey.

On Tuesday, President Buhari bin attend di National Executive Council meeting of di ruling All Progressives Congress where im talk say Nigeria economy dey improve and say im party don stabilise things.

