Image example Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi dey try set new Guinness World Record for "di Longest Reading Marathon (Read Aloud)."

Today na World Book Day; every year, DI United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) dey celebrate people wey dey write and read books.

For Nigeria, Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi dey try set new Guinness World Record for "di Longest Reading Marathon (Read Aloud)."

Mr Treasures-Olawunmi wan read for 120 hours straight non- stop, and for inside 24 hours, na only two hours break im get.

Di current marathon reading record holder na Deepak Sharma Bajagain from Nepal im time na 113 hours 15 minutes.

Na for 2008 na im Bajagain set di reading marathon record, wey im start for September 19 come finish for September 24.

Oga Treasures-Olawunmi say na dis Deepak story na im ginger am to do im own too.

Di 40-year-old Nigerian start im reading marathon on Monday 26 February and e suppose finish on Saturday 3 March, for afternoon.