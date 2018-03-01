Dapchi girls: Nigerians fire Lai Mohammed ontop Twitter because of Air force jet
Nigerians dey fire Minister of Information and culture Lai Mohammed ontop Twitter sake of say government say dem send 100 airforec aircraft go find di girls wey dey miss for Dapchi, Yobe state, after Boko Haram attack dia school.
Dis one na after dem suspect say di militants kidnap 110 girls from di Government Girls Science and Technical College for Dapchi, Yobe State after dem land di school.
Although local tori people quote National Security Adviser Mohammed Monguno say im talk say Air force go send 100 aircraft go find dem when im bin visit Yobe State governor, na Mr Mohammed head na im most people go after ontop Twitter.
Meanwhile, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) don comot tori say dem no send 100 aircraft go look for di Dapchi girls.
Na NAF tori person Olatokunbo Adesanya talk dis one.
"We don hear di tori wey dey circulate say NAF don send 100 aircraft to go find di Dapchi girls. na true say National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno talk about di number of sorties or waka wey NAF aircraft don do as dem dey search for di girls dem so far."
"Di number of sorties no be di same as di number of aircraft wey dem deploy," na wetin im add.
Na so im talk ontop Instagram.
E never too tey too when Police for Yobe come out to deny say Army put Dapchi under dia care before boko haram attack di school.