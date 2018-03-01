Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lai Mohammed na Nigeria information minister

Nigerians dey fire Minister of Information and culture Lai Mohammed ontop Twitter sake of say government say dem send 100 airforec aircraft go find di girls wey dey miss for Dapchi, Yobe state, after Boko Haram attack dia school.

Dis one na after dem suspect say di militants kidnap 110 girls from di Government Girls Science and Technical College for Dapchi, Yobe State after dem land di school.

Although local tori people quote National Security Adviser Mohammed Monguno say im talk say Air force go send 100 aircraft go find dem when im bin visit Yobe State governor, na Mr Mohammed head na im most people go after ontop Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @Tutsy22 This FG and propaganda. 😓



According to Lai “100 jets deployed in search of #dapchigirls”



Nigeria combats jets inventory:



1. Combat Aircraft - 21 (3 ordered)

2. Helicopters = 39



Even if you add all our 39 Helicopters, that is still 60! pic.twitter.com/Gfspoli7sK — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) February 28, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @realKefason The deployment of 100 fighter jets in search of the missing school girls in Dapchi Yobe state is another show of shame from the @MBuhari 's inept govt, to imagine that these jets were lying dormant when the girls were abducted is funny@YarKafanchan @john_danfulani — Steven Kefas (@realKefason) February 28, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @iamTopMaestro How do you send 100 jets to find the #DapchiGirls. Lol. 100 jets? Do you mean to say helicopters? Does Nigeria have more than 50 fighter jets? Even if we have the supposed '100 jets', are you going to kill or locate the girls? — TM (@iamTopMaestro) March 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) don comot tori say dem no send 100 aircraft go look for di Dapchi girls.

Na NAF tori person Olatokunbo Adesanya talk dis one.

"We don hear di tori wey dey circulate say NAF don send 100 aircraft to go find di Dapchi girls. na true say National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno talk about di number of sorties or waka wey NAF aircraft don do as dem dey search for di girls dem so far."

"Di number of sorties no be di same as di number of aircraft wey dem deploy," na wetin im add.

Na so im talk ontop Instagram.

E never too tey too when Police for Yobe come out to deny say Army put Dapchi under dia care before boko haram attack di school.