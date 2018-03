Image copyright Aisha Buhari/Twitter Image example Yusuf first dey hospital for Nigeria before dem fly am out

Di president of Nigeria pickin Yusuf Buhari, don come back Nigeria from abroad where im go receive treatment after im get accident.

Yusuf bin involve for one motor bike accident on 26 December 2017. Dem treat am first for CedaCrest Hospital for Abuja before dem fly am abroad for di remaining treatment.

Im mama, di first lady, Aisha Buhari announce im arrival ontop her twitter handle.

"We thank God say our pickin don come back from im medical journey, Minister of Health (State) Dr. Osagie receive am for airport as im land."

"Im family, Vice President wife and di minister of Interior welcome am as im land for villa."

Na so Aisha talk.

She no talk where im travel go for treatment.

E never too tey wey tori dey fly say Yusuf don die, but government been come out to deny di tori.

Pipo bin don also talk say dem fly di president pickin go Germany for treatment, wey di Nigerian presidency also deny.