Image copyright Dino Melaye/Instagram Image example Dino Melaye na Senator for Nigeria wey dey represent Kogi West for di National Assembly.

Nigerian senator Dino Melaye go show for court today for Abuja, di Nigerian capital.

Di case wey Dino Melaye dey go answer for court na say im lie give police say Edward Onoja bin try kil am for April 17, 2017. Di court say oga Dino dey lie on top Onoja head.

Plenty protesters and senators like Ben Murray-Bruce dey street with placards to show support for di Kogi state senator.