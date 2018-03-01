Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don release di result of di mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) wey dem do on di 26 February.

Fabian Benjamin wey be di oga of information for JAMB tell people wey do di exam make dem go online to check wetin dem score.

Oga Benjamin say everything just dey go siriri werere when dem dey write di exam.

Na 245,753 people write di mock exam wey hold last week Monday.

Dis mock exam no be by-force for students wey dey write UTME, and di main exam go hold from March 9 - March 17.