NASU strike dey cause wahala for Nigerian students

Students don dey halla ontop di strike wey di Non Academic Staff of Universities Union don dey do since 4 December, 2017.

Some of dem tell BBC News Pidgin say di strike no let make dem convocate comot school even though dem don finish.

Others feel say e fit spoil dem plan for life.

NASU don dey argue give federal government on top di way wey dem dey plan share di N23m Earned Allowances wey federal government bin release amongdi three unions.

Three Unions bin join bodi to strike. Dem be di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, di Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, and di National Association of Academic Technologists.