Dis na selection of di best fotos dem from Africa and Africans for oda parts of di world dis week.

Image copyright AFP Image example In Kenya, dancers observed all the necessary security protocols as they headed through Jomo Kenyatta International to welcome the FIFA World Cup trophy

Image copyright AFP Image example Dancers dey also collect attention for Johannesburg, South Africa even as dem bin dey mark Chinese New Year

Image copyright AFP Image example Another dancer show to jolly di Year of di Dog, and di traditional lion dance

Image copyright AFP Image example For Democratic Republic of Congo, fight-fight wey still dey happen dey cause plenty people dey run for dem life, na internally displaced woman dey siddon dey wait so

Image copyright Reuters Image example Bright colours catch dis camera man for eye for Dapchi, wey be another Nigerian town we dey dem don kidnap plenty school pickin

Image copyright AFP Image example For Jerusalem, Israel, Ethiopian Christian priest dey pray beside closed door for di main entrance of Church of di Holy Sepulchre.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Across di border for Egypt, di country dey prep for election as di posters wey dey di capital Cairo dey show.

Image copyright AFP Image example Another bus,now na for Nairobi, Kenya wey Annastacia Wainaina, 34, na one of small group of women wey dey work for inside "matatu" - private public transport bus.

Image copyright PA Image example Across di sea enter Dublin, Ireland, wey Somali activist Ifrah Ahmed (l) dey pose with Aja Naomi King, wey dey play her for new film about her life and how she dey fight against female genital mutilation.

Image copyright AFP Image example Last last, na smile follow for Abidjan for Ghana women football team, wey beat host Ivory Coast to take win di first West African Football Union (UFOA) zone B women tournament final.

Di pictures dey come from AFP, Reuters, PA and Getty Images