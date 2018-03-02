Cameroon: Law firm di assist teachers weh dey arrest

Image example Cameroon Ministry of basic Education building

Police arrest teachers weh de bi vex komot for protest say deh no get salary for March 27 and de 48 hours period don pass dem for detention.

As Police nova make statement na Barrister Akere Muna komot release for say yi law firm di helep teachers as police di record dia statements.

"48 hours don pass wey deh arrest some teachers, Barrister Bindzi of Muna, Muna & Associates Law Chambers di act on instruction from Barrister Muna for assist de teachers as police di record dia statement". Na so de release weh Barrister Akere Muna sign di read.

"We identify 56 teachers for detention and deh don record statement from 50, de six weh still remain go give dia statement today," Akere Muna add.

De lawyers say de period for detention weh law know na 48 hours and weh deh fit renew'am don expire and dey no get information if de renew'am.

For interest for social justice, good governance and constitutional rights Barrister Akere Muna e go di follow de case.

Teachers under association bi wan make strike for push government for pay dia salary arrears and oda allowances for 14 months.

Government instead arrest dem as dey komot for show dia anger through strike and till today dey nova free dem.