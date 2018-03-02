Egypt don arrest mama wey tell BBC say her pickin don miss

Image example Zubeida mama bin tell BBC say her daughter vanish since April 2017

Authorities for Egypt don arrest one Egyptian mama after she nack BBC tori of how her daughter suffer torture come disappear on top.

Officials talk say dem don detain am for 15 days.

Na last week BBC carry tori of how di woman daughter, Zubeida, take disappear and nobody see am since April 2017.

But on Monday, Zubeida, show for TV show to deny say dem detain am or treat am anyhow.

Egypt's State Information Service don demand say make BBC apologise because di tori na fake.

But BBC say dem stand gidigba behind dia tori people and dem go carry di mata discuss with Egypt authorities dem.