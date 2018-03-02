Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria na di African nation wey get people pass

Nigeria government say dem go soon start to dey shame and call di name of di people and company dem wey dey dodge tax payment.

Di minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun say dis na di leg dem go follow once, di Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) end for 31 March 2018.

VAIDS na like amnesty programme wey government start on 29 June 2017 for people wey dey dodge tax and to also increase di tax wey dey enter dia hand.

Di minister talk say government ready to use strong hand ontop people wey no use dis opportunity to comply ontop di tax matter.

"Di way many people dey live life for Nigeria no rhyme with di tax dem dey pay or dia salary and dem no fit explain am."

"We go stop di VAIDS programme for 31 March and when we do am, we go follow anybody wey dey dodge to pay dia tax since dem no use dis opportunity." Na so she talk.

Adeosun also draw ear give people wey get property outside to sort out dia tax matter too before di programme end. She say government get di list of people and company wey no dey comply.

"Government don dey catch people wey hide money overseas, problem no dey say person keep money for any part of di world, but im must first pay tax to im government," she continue.

She also yan say government no go misuse all di information wey dem get to dey witch-hunt people.

All na so government go get money to cater for di needs of di people and create job dem.