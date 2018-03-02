Kenya doctor wey operate wrong patient head dey on suspension

Image copyright AFP Image example Kenyatta National Hospital na di oldest hospital for Kenya

One doctor for Kenyatta National Hospital chop suspension after im mistakenly operate di wrong person head.

Di ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse for inside theatre and di doctor wey dey give sleeping injection wey dey di surgery too chop blame ontop di matter.

Kenyatta National Hospital na di main hospital for Kenya wey dem dey refer people to.

Local tori people talk say one patient come do surgery for im brain while di other one just come make dem take care of im head wey dey swell.

Di mistake happen after dem mix up di ID wey dem take tag patients, na so dem carry di wrong person enter theatre and dem no discover di mistake until some hours after di operation start.

Dis no be di first time bad tori go dey come out about di hospital, e never too tey when dem steal pickin comot from di hospital and also accuse some people dia of sexual abuse against some patients.

Kenya hospital: Mothers wey just born fit be rape victim

People vex well-well go ontop twitter to talk dia mind ontop di matter.

Skip Twitter post by @RaphG3 I was at Kenyatta recently and a woman was crying that she was being asked to pay for ward admission fee and she never set foot in the ward, and all the supervisors were just dismissing her like crap and i saw first-hand how rotten the place is. #kenyattaNationalhospital — Raph G (@RaphG3) March 2, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @LaibuniAnne Shocking to think that you could go to #KenyattaNationalHospital with a headache or a broken arm and end up on the operating table for brain surgery.!! — Anne Laibuni (@LaibuniAnne) March 2, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @MissTamima I really have no clue what catastrophe the powers that be are waiting for before accepting #KenyattaNationalHospital management is dissolved, SMH. — Tamima (@MissTamima) March 2, 2018

Di hospital don talk say dem regret wetin happen and dem dey chook eye inside di matter, but di doctor colleague dem say no be di doctor get fault but di person wey tag di two patients dem.

Tori be say nothing happen to di man.