Kenya doctor wey operate wrong patient head dey on suspension
One doctor for Kenyatta National Hospital chop suspension after im mistakenly operate di wrong person head.
Di ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse for inside theatre and di doctor wey dey give sleeping injection wey dey di surgery too chop blame ontop di matter.
Kenyatta National Hospital na di main hospital for Kenya wey dem dey refer people to.
Local tori people talk say one patient come do surgery for im brain while di other one just come make dem take care of im head wey dey swell.
Di mistake happen after dem mix up di ID wey dem take tag patients, na so dem carry di wrong person enter theatre and dem no discover di mistake until some hours after di operation start.
Dis no be di first time bad tori go dey come out about di hospital, e never too tey when dem steal pickin comot from di hospital and also accuse some people dia of sexual abuse against some patients.
Kenya hospital: Mothers wey just born fit be rape victim
People vex well-well go ontop twitter to talk dia mind ontop di matter.
Di hospital don talk say dem regret wetin happen and dem dey chook eye inside di matter, but di doctor colleague dem say no be di doctor get fault but di person wey tag di two patients dem.
Tori be say nothing happen to di man.