Image copyright SANJAY KANOJIA Image example Rats na di major cause of Lassa Fever for Africa

Ghana Health Service (GHS), don confirm say dem don record di first case of Lassa Fever for di country for Tema General Hospital.

Di Director-General of Ghana Health Service Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, tell tori people for Accra say, one person don die from di disease.

Dis confirmation come after Noguchi Memorial Institute for medical Research do test.

Im say dem dey do test for all di people wey treat di patient before im die and investigations dey go on to trace all di contacts dem so dem go fit stop di virus make e no spread anyhow.

Dr Nsiah-Asare say make people no fear, say GHS don put things for ground wey go control di spread of di disease.