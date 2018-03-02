Image copyright Getty Image example Dis na di second time Boko Haram don attack dis week after dem attack Adamawa state two days ago

Na four United Nations aid workers die for Nigeria after pipo wey dem suspect say dem be Boko Haram attack Rann community wey dey Kala Balge local government for Borno state, northeast of di country.

Dem follow kidnap one female aid worker and anoda one injure for di attack.

Samantha Newport, di Head of Communications for UNICEF Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), confam di tori give News Agency of Nigeria for Maidguri.

Newport say two of di pipo wey die dey work for UN International Organisation of Migration ( IOM), wey dem send go Rann as camp managers. She add say odas wey dem kill na medical doctor wey dey work as consultant with UNICEF and one aid worker with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

Di UNICEF communication head say dem also kidnap one female nurse, while another female aid worker injure for di attack. She explain say all di pipo wey die na Nigerians, and dem go soon release statement for dat one.

Meanwhile, tori for Rann be say di militants attack di town by 7pm on Thursday. And dem be dey move with gun trucks and okada, come enter one military base and IDP camp

Military pipo neva talk on top di mata.