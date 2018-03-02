"Lagos Theatre Festival don give us voice" - Artistes

Dem no support media player for your device "We don dey build our culture back" - O.C. Ukeje

With over 100 theatre shows wey dey for di Lagos theatre festival, artistes dem say di festival don give dem voice and ginger di theatre culture for Nigeria.

Olasukanmi Adebayo, wey produce one of di drama say dis festival dey do wetin sabi pipo call 'site specific theatre' and dis mean say dem fit do theatre anywhere and dis be di focus of di festival wey dey show di different unusual ways and place dem wey pipo fit do or go watch drama, like for garden, road side or for even bar.

Image example Theatre fit happen any wia as life no dey restricted

Anoda theatre artiste/producer, Donna Ogunnaike say theatre no only dey for pipo to come sidon look as person sef fit dey inside am, wey be say, person dey feel di song or drama by imsef or as wetin dey happen or don happen to am before and dem dey call dis one 'experiential experimental art.'

Image example Di festival dey give ogbonge training for aristes to improve dia talent

With artistes like di only naked dancer for Africa Emmanuel Luka Musa and shows from Ghana, US and UK, LTF dey challenge theatre for Nigeria to grow and e dey also torchlight different mata for history and things wey dey happen every day.