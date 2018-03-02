Image copyright AHMED OUOBA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Large smoke for Ouagadogou as di attack dey happen don cover di sky

Burkina Faso government don talk say dem don kill four of di attackers wey attack di capital city Ouagadougou.

People for di city talk say dem hear one explosion and gunshots near di army headquarters, Institute Francais and di French embassy.

Dem say dem see around five men wey carry gun dey shoot as dem drive go di embassy.

Di French ambassador put di tori for social media say, "Terrorist attack dey happen right now".

According to di French embassy Facebook page, dem no sure which area di attackers dey target.

Foto wey dey comot for social media dey show as big black smoke dey rise enter di sky.

As things dey, e no sure who dey do di attack.

Image copyright AHMED OUOBA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Military and police for di Institute Francais for Ouagadogou as di attack dey happen

Di national police don talk say, di Burkina Faso special forces don begin counterattack.

Mayor Armand Béouindé tell France Le Monde newspaper say di attackers shoot di town hall and scatter im office window.

Béouindé don talk say "E fit be jihad attack''.

Skip Twitter post by @Usembassyouaga Attacks are reported to be ongoing in downtown Ouagadougou, in the Koulouba area. The affected area includes the Chief of Staff Headquarters. Avoid downtown Ouagadougou. Shelter in place. Monitor local media for updates. #lwili — USEmbassyOuaga (@Usembassyouaga) March 2, 2018

Di US embassy for di Ouagadougou don advice people to hide.

Islamist militants don attack Ouagadougou two time in di last two years.