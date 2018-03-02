Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example One police sergeant die for inside di raid

Police for Lagos, Nigeria, don arrest more than 256 suspects for Mushin and Surulere for Wednesday night after bad-bad people kill three policemen some weeks ago.

Dis arrests happen after police go raid dangerous areas for Akala, Mushin, and Itire, Odu-Eran canal, Surulere where di criminals base.

Police say di raid last over five hours and dem find 39 big bags of cannabis and two pump action guns.

At least one policeman wey dey work with Area D command and two area boys bin die for di raid.

Lagos Police Command talk say for many years, dis areas na di main base for di criminals for where dem dey run things like buying and selling of hard drugs and weapons.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example More then 500 policemen join for di operation

Police Commissioner for di state, Imohimi Edgal, tell tori people say dem begin mobilize when dem get information say di area boys dey use bullion van carry drugs enter di place.

Edgal talk say, ''During di raid wey di area boys and policemen begin dey exchange fire for fire, wey cause di death of two area boys and one policeman''.

''At di end of di raid, we arrest 91 for Akala, and 165 people for Itire, Odu-eran canal wey make am total of 256."

Tori be say, for Tuesday and Wednesday night, policeman raid Akala/Idi-Oro area for Mushin round 11:00p.m to catch di area boys.

But di area boys begin dey throw stones and broken bottles for di police, wey make police begin shoot. Later, police arrest every young man dem see for di area.