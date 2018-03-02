Lassa fever: Tanker mate be first casualty of Lassa fever, GHS start investigations

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA Image example Di incubation period for Lassa na 6-21 days.

Ghana Health Service (GHS) begin dey investigate how Lassa fever patient who be tanker mate die for Tema General Hospital.

Di mate visit four regions for Ghana in three weeks, Eastern, Volta, Brong Ahafo den Greater Accra Region.

Lassa Fever don show for Ghana

Lassa Fever: Ghana Health Service issue health alert after 31 die for Nigeria

Sake of dis, Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health for GHS say dem send people from di field and technology training program for di public health school make dem go investigate how di disease enter Ghana.

Image copyright SANJAY KANOJIA Image example Rats na di major cause of Lassa Fever for Africa

Di other thing di health officials go try uncover be how di Lassa fever infect di deceased.

According to Dr Sarkodie, dem begin dey monitor relatives den health officials wey come into contact plus di patient for Tema General Hospital.

Ghana Health Service say dem intensify education den sensitization so say Ghana no go record more cases.