Di film, 12 Years a Slave, wey Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o act inside fail one simple film test.

Dis na di 'Bechdel Test', wey dem dey use check whether people wey dey do film dey consider woman mata for inside di film wey dem do.

Di test dey simple. Dem go just check whether, when two main women actors wey dey di film dey talk to each other, dem talk anything wey no concern man mata.

Dis kain talk suppose happen only one time before di film go pass di test.

Janelle Monae, Rachel McAdams and Lupita Nyong'o act for film - Moonlight, Spotlight and 12 Years a Slave - wey fail di Bechdel Test

BBC 100 Women don take eye analysis am, come see say Hollywood dey fall women hand as e concern dia mata.

E no even reach half of di 89 film wey chop Oscar nomination wey pass di Bechdel Test.

Some film like Moonlight, Gladiator and Slumdog Millionaire wey don win Oscars before don fail di test, even plus including two films wey fit win dis year.

Film tori person Rhianna Dhillon talk say dem no suppose dey use style put women inside film wey dem do for men.

She talk say "We suppose get our own story. Darkest Hour (di film fit win Oscars dis year) na man film wey dem use style chook woman tori inside. Who dem do am for?"

"No be when dem don start to do di film dem go come see say na only white men di film dey represent."

Na men talk pass inside films wey don win 'Best Picture' for Oscars.