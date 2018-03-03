Burkina Faso attack: US, Saudi Arabia and African Union don condemn am

Image copyright AHMED OUOBA/GETTY IMAGE Image example Eight security and eight of di attackers die while 80 people including civilians wound.

Di African Union, United States of America and Saudi Arabia don condemn di attack wey happen for French Embassy and Army headquarters inside Burkina Faso on Friday.

Some men wey carry gun go attack dis two places wey dey di country capital -Ouagadougou. Eight security pipo and eight of di attackers die while 80 people including civilians wound.

Di chairman of di African Union Commission- Moussa Faki Mahamat tweet say:

"I strongly condemn di terrorist attacks wey happen today inside Ouagadougou. I dey sorry and stand with di pipo and Government of Burkina Faso for dis hard time."

Eye Witnesses say five men with gun waka comot from one motor and begin shoot-shoot pipo wey dey waka pass before dem begin go di French embassy, wey dey centre of di city.

Di White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders say dia "deepest sympathy dey go to di families and friends of those wey attackers kill" and say dem must hold violent extremists responsible.

Saudi Arabia talk say dia Kingdom reject anything wey get to do with terrorism and extremism. Dia Foreign Ministry send dia condolence go give di victims, pipo and di government of Burkina Faso.

Before dis attack happen, rumours about attack inside Burkina Faso bin dey spread for some time, and dis even make dey re-arrange security forces recently.