Rann attack: Buhari don condemn kill-kill of aid workers

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di attack of humanitarian workers wey happen for Rann, Borno State.

Im say dis one show say Boko Haram dey very-very wicked.

Di President talk dis for statement wey im Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina release.

Boko Haram been attack one Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp on Thursday, kill three aid workers and wound pipo. One nurse still dey miss.

Buhari talk say "no better religion go attack innocent people."

"To go attack and kill people wey dey give help don show say dem dey behave like animals; e dey bad for God and human being eye," na wetin im add put.

Di President also sympathise with United Nations and other humanitarian agencies dem wey dey work for Rann and different parts of di country.

Im nack hand for chest say Federal Government dey ready to end all dis kain kill-kill dem very soon.