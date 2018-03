Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC don begin voters registration for di country.

Nigeria Independent Electoral Commission INEC, don comot 299 foreigners wey register to vote after dem lie say dem be Nigerians.

INEC Chairman-Prof. Mahmood Yakubu say dem catch di pipo through information wey Nigeria Immigration Service give dem.

Im say "to register and vote for election na right wey every Nigerian citizen get, di law no allow people wey no be Nigerians to vote. We dey work with Immigration Service make dia people dey all di registration centres for di country to make sure say only Nigerians register to vote for dis election."

INEC oga say make security agencies make sure say dem protect all Nigerians for registration and polling units. Im also promise all registered voters say dem go get dia voters cards before di day of election.

"We want tell everybody wey don reach age to vote say we no forget dem. All di people wey register for 2017 dia PVCs go dey ready for dem to collect from first week of May 2018. People wey register for 2018, dia PVCs go dey available before di general elections for 2019."