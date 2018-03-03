Image copyright Getty Images

United Nations for Nigeria don suspend di humanitarian work wey dem dey do for Rann, Borno, wey dey northeast of di country.

Boko Haram bin attack di town and kill three aid workers. One get serious wound and three still dey miss.

Rann attack: "Di brave people wey dem kill bin dey help people" - UN oga

Rann attack: Buhari don condemn kill-kill of aid workers

UN talk-talk person, Samantha Newport, talk for Abuja say dem go pause operation for di area for one week.

Newport talk say dem don carry 52 aid workers comot, plus including di three wey die.

E reach like 55,000 people wey dey IDP camp for Rann wey need di help wey di UN dey help provide food and oda things.

Tori be say no be di aid workers di militants bin target but na military dem bin plan to attack. Na eight Nigerian soldiers dem kill for di attack.

Image copyright Getty Image example Na di second time wey Boko Haram do attack for northeast Nigeria inside one week after dem first attack Adamawa

Newport say dem go check di damage wey di attack cause and security mata, but she no think say e go affect di people wey dey Rann.

Di people wey die for di attack na people wey dey work for di International Organization for Migration and di UN children's fund Unicef.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) don already announce say dem don suspend dia work for dia and go comot dia 22 workers.