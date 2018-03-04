Nigeria: militia kill five pipo for Mambilla Plateau attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Five pipo na im don die for di clash between Herdsmen and Mambilla ethnic group.

Five pipo na im die for di fresh kasala wey happen between some herdsmen and ethnic group wey dey Mambilla Plateau for Sardauna Local Government Area inside Taraba state, Nigeria.

Di Police Public Relations Officer inside di state, David Misal, confirm give local tori pipo say di gbege start for Nyiwa and Yerimaru areas on Thursday because of quarrel between one farmer and one herdsman.

E say dem don send some mobile policemen and soldiers from 20 battalion inside Serti go di area to maintain law and order.

Oga Misal also yarn say attackers burn like 15 Fulani houses and plenty cow die for di fight.

One person wey use im koro-koro eyes see wetin happen tell tori pipo say di attack start for afternoon but na for night dem kill people.