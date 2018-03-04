Kylie Jenner don release di foto of her pickin Stormi

Image copyright travisscott/Instagram Image example Kylie daughter Stormi, don reach one month.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott don post picture wey show di face of dia daughter Stormi for di first time.

Kylie, wey be last born for di family wey dey popular TV show 'Keeping Up With di Kardashians', post video of her pickin Stormi for Snapchat, she write for say : Aww! di sweetest thing ever."

Scott sef post di picture for im Instagram come write: "Our little rager."

Di picture don already get 1,627,484 likes for Scott Instagram.

Jenner bin no let pipo know say she get belle until she born, come tell pipo three day after.