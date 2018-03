Image copyright Maleek Berry/Instagram Image example Maleek Berry wey wear orange shirt, na also ogbonge music producer

Nigerian musicians Patoranking and Maleek Berry show for Harvard Africa Business Conference on Saturday where dem siddon for panel.

Na Harvard Business School arrange di conference and di ogbonge musicians dey for panel to talk about 'Di Music Business in Africa'.

Ghana DJ, Juls also dey for di panel.

Dem discuss how to take make money, how music labels dey use di internet and how African music dey attractive.