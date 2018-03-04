Smugglers dey sell Nigeria petrol for oda countries - NNPC

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Many pipo dey struggle to see fuel buy for some parts of Nigeria

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC say di many many filling stations wey full communities wey dey for boundary with other countries, dey help smugglers carry petrol go sell for nearby countries.

NNPC oga Maikanti Baru, say investigation wey NNPC do show say dis filling stations for border get hand for smuggling of petrol.

Im bin talk dis one as im go visit Nigeria Customs Service to see as di two organisations go take stop di smuggling of petrol.

Baru say na 2,201 filling stations wey dem no register dey for 16 states wey get 61 Local Government Areas wey be border communities.

Im say na because of dis smugglers fuel supply jump from less than 35 million litres per day to more than 60 milion litres per day, wey no follow for how Nigeria take dey use fuel.