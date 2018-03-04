Kano: Nigerians dey provoke say Buhari go wedding
Some Nigerians don enter social media with vex say why President Muhammadu Buhari go travel go Kano for wedding wen people dey die.
Dis one dey follow di bad things wey dey happen for north-east of di country from di Dapchi school girls wey dem kidnap to di attack wey happen for IDP camp wey dey Rann for Borno State.
- Dapchi Girls: Kidnap of schoolgirls don put kwesion mark for Safe Schools Initiative
- Rann attack: UN don suspend work for di town after di Boko Haram attack
- Benue Killings: 'We no get land for cattle colony' - Gov Ortom
Di president bin show face for Kano State for di wedding of di state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje pickin, Fatima to di Oyo State governor pickin, Idris Ajimobi.
See wetin some Nigerians talk for Twitter:
As people just dey vex dey go, na im di PA to di president, Lauretta Onochie also enter Twitter to support her oga, say im be adult.
But dat one add some extra fuel to di fire wey already dey burn with vex for Nigerians; dem come attack madam PA say her talk no sweet people for ear at all.
Onochie even tweet say President Buhari dey work on all di mata wey dey affect people for different parts of di country, but di many people wey read her tweet talk say make dem just comot am.
Outside dat mata, some people still look di wedding as unity things say make Nigerians dey do dis kain thing.