Part do di things wey President Muhammadu Buhari promise for Nigeria na say im go make security better

Some Nigerians don enter social media with vex say why President Muhammadu Buhari go travel go Kano for wedding wen people dey die.

Dis one dey follow di bad things wey dey happen for north-east of di country from di Dapchi school girls wey dem kidnap to di attack wey happen for IDP camp wey dey Rann for Borno State.

Di president bin show face for Kano State for di wedding of di state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje pickin, Fatima to di Oyo State governor pickin, Idris Ajimobi.

See wetin some Nigerians talk for Twitter:

Skip Twitter post by @adeyanjudeji So President Buhari is going to Kano today for wedding of the daughters of Ganduje/Ajimobi but couldn't visit Dapchi or Benue, Adamawa or Taraba? Kai



The way Buhari was screaming when Chibok happened and insulting GEJ, you will think he will be in the bush now in Lake Chad. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) March 3, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @AdeBanqie Adamawa & Taraba Fulani attack happened. PMB unlooked.



Benue massacre happened. I'm not sure PMB even sent any delegates



Yobe Abduction happened. PMB sent delegates



Ganduje & Ajimobi's children got wedded in Kano. PMB flew there with smiles.



Oga PMB, the optics is TERRIBLE. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) March 3, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @YemieFASH Up till now your President has not visited Benue where his kinsmen killed over 100 innocent Nigerians or Dapchi where his business partners kidnapped 110 schoolgirls, but the USELESS man is going to Kano today for wedding of the daughters of Ganduje and Ajimobi. — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) March 3, 2018

As people just dey vex dey go, na im di PA to di president, Lauretta Onochie also enter Twitter to support her oga, say im be adult.

But dat one add some extra fuel to di fire wey already dey burn with vex for Nigerians; dem come attack madam PA say her talk no sweet people for ear at all.

Skip Twitter post by @ziyaetuk I'm sure you are just trying to earn a living, this will cost you...I keep wondering why the government never learn from this very tool they used to bring down GEJ, I'm just surprised.



This arrogance is really expensive. You have to learn to be sensitive. — Isaiah Etuk (@ziyaetuk) March 4, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @lahmadbiz You, dear old woman, will be the downfall of Buhari. You and your fellow ‘mouthpieces’.

That you have all lasted this long in office is testimony to the fact that @MBuhari is indeed insensitive and out of tune with the masses.

How did you even make the cut😏? — Ahmad (@lahmadbiz) March 3, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @zubachy Even as a fellow supporter of PMB n a staunch one for that matter, l think this statement is a very lame one coming at this very sad times. Of course we knew he is an adult n was voted in to act as a leader n not as an adult. — AZU UKAEGBU (@zubachy) March 3, 2018

Onochie even tweet say President Buhari dey work on all di mata wey dey affect people for different parts of di country, but di many people wey read her tweet talk say make dem just comot am.

Outside dat mata, some people still look di wedding as unity things say make Nigerians dey do dis kain thing.